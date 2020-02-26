Mission man convicted of sexually victimizing two children

MISSION – On Monday a 53-year-old Mission man was convicted of sexually victimizing two children, Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Luis Nava, Jr., will serve 25 years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred in August of 1997.

In addition, Nava was sentenced to serve 20 years for two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact which occurred in February of 2001.

The sentences will be served concurrently. The victims were 9 and 7 years of age at the time of the assaults.