Mission man sentenced to 25 years on aggravated sexual assault of a child charge

A Mission man will spend 25 years in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy, according to a news release.

Jose Juan Hernandez, 32, was sentenced Monday on a count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios, Hernandez was arrested after the child made a sexual abuse outcry against him on Dec. 4, 2022.

The child said he had been sexually assaulted by Hernandez “on numerous occasions,” the release noted.

Chief Assistant Criminal District of Major Crimes Hope Palacios prosecuted the case.