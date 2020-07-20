Mission Mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Photo courtesy of City of Mission.

The City of Mission announced in a news release on Monday that Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the news release, Mayor O’Caña is following CDC guidance and self-isolating at home.

The City of Mission is taking appropriate steps to notify and quarantine others who may have been in contact with him, according to the news release.

“I am in home quarantine to protect my community and my family. I am grateful that we have continued to minimize our contact and we have hosted our city council meetings via Zoom,” said Mayor O’Caña.

The news release adds the City is taking every necessary precaution to ensure worker and community safety with direction provided by the Hidalgo County Health Department.

Mission City Hall continues to operate but is closed to walk-in traffic. The deep cleaning of workstations and common areas continues daily, according to the news release.