Mission Police Department holding hiring event for police officers
Are you looking for a new, exciting career?
The Mission Police Department is looking for police officers, and they're getting ready for a hiring event.
Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can apply, and the requirements need for the job.
Anyone who wants to join the Mission Police Department has a month to apply for the entrance exam. The deadline is Wednesday, May 15.
For more information, click here.
