Mission police investigator arrested for DWI after being involved in collision

An off-duty Mission Police Criminal Investigator was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a collision.

The Mission Police Department was informed of the incident on Friday and the investigator was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to a statement released by the Mission Police Department.

"I am committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Mission Police Department. We will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said in the statement.

The identity of the investigator has not yet been released. It is unclear if another vehicle was involved in the collision.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.