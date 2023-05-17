Mission police: Male arrested after rifle located in his vehicle at Veterans Memorial High School

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A man was arrested Wednesday after police found a rifle in his vehicle outside of Veterans Memorial High School in Mission, according to police.

Police responded to the campus after a witness reported to police that he saw a male wearing a mask place a rifle in the trunk of his vehicle and driving into the school, according to a news release from the Mission Police Department.

Officers who were already on campus located and arrested the individual inside the school. A rifle was located in his car, no mask was found, police added.

It's a criminal offense to possess a firearm on school grounds in Texas, according to the release.

Due to the incident, the campus was temporarily placed on lockdown.