Mission police: Woman found unresponsive in jail cell hospitalized in critical condition
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell, according to the Mission Police Department.
The woman is hospitalized in critical condition, Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said.
The unidentified woman was arrested Tuesday at around 12:51 p.m. and she was found unresponsive at 1:55 a.m., Flores said.
The woman was arrested after police found her in her car on the side of Shary Road, Flores said, adding that officers suspected she was intoxicated.
A search of her name showed she had warrants for traffic violations, and drugs were found in her vehicle, Flores said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
