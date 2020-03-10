Mission practitioner’s permit temporarily suspended due to past offenses
MISSION – A Mission respiratory care practitioner is now under investigation.
The Texas Board of Respiratory Care suspended the permit for Karl B. Boncales on Monday.
The board determined he was a threat to the general public, citing multiple arrests for drug offenses and at least one DUI.
The temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.
