Mission practitioner’s permit temporarily suspended due to past offenses

4 hours 9 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 4:56 PM March 10, 2020 in News - Local

MISSION – A Mission respiratory care practitioner is now under investigation.

The Texas Board of Respiratory Care suspended the permit for Karl B. Boncales on Monday.

The board determined he was a threat to the general public, citing multiple arrests for drug offenses and at least one DUI.

The temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

