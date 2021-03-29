Mission to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all adults

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Public Affairs

The city of Mission will hold a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all adults on Tuesday, March 30, at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

All adults 18 years old and older can pre-register online for the Moderna vaccine beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

To pre-register online, click here. Officials say the link will go live at 10 a.m. Individuals must first create an account to pre-register.

To create an account:

· Access www.hidalgocounty.us/vaccine on your desktop or mobile device.

· Select the Create Account link.

· Fill in the Name, Last Name, Email, and Phone Number fields.

· User will receive an email with a temporary password and a link to reset password.

· Supported Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge

Once logged on, individual residents may book an appointment for any participating clinic in Hidalgo County, according to the news release.

Residents will be given a designated time to go to the Mission Events Center for their vaccinations.

Officials say people will be allowed into the parking area 30 minutes before their designated time slot.