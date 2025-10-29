Mission Veterans volleyball takes on Corpus Christi King in the bi-district round

The Mission Veterans varsity volleyball team is accustomed to winning district titles, capturing its 20th golden ball in the last 24 years after finishing district 16-0, 34-1 overall.

Now the focus shifts to the bi-district round of the playoffs as the Lady Patriots go against Corpus Christi King this Thursday at Hebbronville High School.

The team pointed out its ability to constantly communicate on the court as an advantage heading into this matchup.

"We try to make our defense move a lot during practice and focus on the blocking and stuff and us communicating of course because we are going to go against a lot bigger teams in the playoffs," sophomore outside hitter Mady Perez said.

"We only have a one shot thing and that's why I'm telling them the state playoff is only for the strong," head coach Diana Lerma said. "The strong will be the ones that survive. If they want to win they got to make sure they depend on each other."

The match between the Lady Patriots and Lady Mustangs is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will take on either Brownsville Pace or McAllen Memorial in the area round.