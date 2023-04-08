Mission Walmart briefly evacuated after lint in HVAC unit catches on fire, fire chief says

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Walmart in Mission reopened Saturday afternoon after it was evacuated due to smoke in the building, according to Mission fire Chief Adrian Garcia.

The Mission fire and police departments responded to the store on Shary road and Expressway 83 at 11:30 a.m. after smoke was reported in the building, Garcia said.

The smoke was coming from an HVAC unit on the top of the roof after a lint buildup inside the unit caught fire. The Edinburg Fire Department's mobile ventilation unit was used to clear the building of any smoke, Garcia added.

After a walkthrough of the building, the store was reopened at about 1: 30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, Garcia said.