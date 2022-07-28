Mission woman's electricity battle ends, company charging her $400 drops bill

UPDATE (03/09): After a weekend without electricity, Jasmin Hinojo once again has power.

On Monday the hold on Hinojo's account was lifted. She was able to switch utility companies.

Hinojo says G-Power told her she did not owe them the money they had billed her.

-----

MISSION - A family in Mission is confused about why an electric company that they've never used says they need to pay for 3 months of service or they won't unlock the meter connected to their apartment.

The family says the electric company G-Power isn't the one that they want to use. They just moved in to their new apartment and want to switch to someone else.

But G-Power has placed what's known as a "switch hold" on their electric meter and the family claims they're being told that they have to pay in order to have it removed.

Watch the video for the full story.