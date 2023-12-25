Mission woman seeking closure in brother’s unsolved 2008 murder

Elizabeth Garza said she’s been restless for the past 15 years.

On Dec. 23, 2008, Garza’s brother was shot and killed in Mission, just one block away from his home.

"He was a giving person,” Garza said of her brother — Walton “Pinky” Sanchez. “He was always giving. He would see somebody that needed help, he would open a door for you and smile. He was the light of our house."

The Mission Police Department and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the murder of the 48-year-old man.

Mission police say they still do not have a suspect, and they can’t release other details of the shooting death due to the ongoing investigation.

“It shouldn’t have been 15 years because it’s a small town,” Garza said. “Everyone knows everybody in that area, especially where he was living they knew him… but it’s frustrating.”

The shooting happened near the intersection of Joanne Avenue and West 22nd Street.

Mission Police Department Homicide Investigator Art Tijerina said he’s been investigating the shooting for the last eight years, and he doesn’t plan to stop.

Even though Christmas will never be the same for her, Garza said she wants to keep her brother’s memory alive by reviving his story in the hope of receiving new leads in the investigation.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000 or the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.