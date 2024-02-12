x

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024: Windy, cooler, temps in the 70s

7 hours 59 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 February 12, 2024 10:10 AM February 12, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days