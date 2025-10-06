Monday is last day for Valley residents to register to vote in November elections

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November elections.

Your ballot will decide several city and school positions, as well as state and congressional seats. Officials want to make sure Rio Grande Valley residents are ready for the November election.

You can check if you're registered through the Texas Secretary of State's website, or you can register with the Texas Department of Public Safety when you renew your driver's license.

There are currently a little over 446,000 registered voters in Hidalgo County. Early voting starts on Monday, October 20 and runs through Friday, October 31.

Hidalgo County will have 29 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the last day to vote by mail is Friday, October 24. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 4.

Voters can cast their ballot at any of the county's 43 polling locations on that day.

"You have the constitutional amendments on the ballot and these are changes that might be implemented. It's your voice, it's your civil duty to get out and vote," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

This year, there are two big changes voters should know about.

The first is curbside voting. If you can't enter a polling place due to a medical disability, you can vote from your car, but a new law now requires you to recite an oath and sign a form on site.

"The new law does state that the voter will need to recite an oath stating that they're not able to walk in to the polling place because if they were to it would affect their health in some way or form they recite the oath it's just a couple of sentences long, and then they would need to print and sign the form," Salinas said.

The second is voters will now sign in electronically on an iPad.

Remember to bring a driver's license, state ID, military ID or a passport. If you don't have one, you can also vote by casting a provisional ballot, but you'll have to show a birth certificate or a copy of a utility bill; you have six days to return with a valid photo ID.

Officials say don't wait, make a plan and vote early if you can.

For more information, visit your county's election website.

Watch the video above for the full story.