Monday, June 30: 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Mission Police Department welcomes first-ever emotional support dog
-
South Padre Island leaders to discuss convention center expansion project in upcoming...
-
Women's self-defense classes continuing in Edinburg
-
Photographer's Perspective: Chasing breaking news on and off the clock
-
Authorities identify child who died in Brownsville daycare van