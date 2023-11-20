Monday, Nov. 20, 2023: Cold front arriving this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Holiday Parade set for December 2
-
Edinburg Cares food drive hopes to feed 1,000 families
-
DHR Health collecting handbags filled with essential items for victims of domestic...
-
Abbott endorses Trump's presidential campaign, calls for 'law and order' at the...
-
Valley organization concerned over impact of second SpaceX launch