Monday, Sept. 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg to host wellness event to raise awareness on prostate...
-
City of La Grulla asking residents to limit water use due to...
-
New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway...
-
Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage...
-
'Reptile' man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 deadly shooting in McAllen
Sports Video
-
5 Star Plays 2025 - Week 1
-
RGV Vipers Joseph Blair named Head Coach of NBA G League United
-
UTRGV Football blows out Sul Ross State in season opener
-
Eddie Lee Marburger tosses 5 touchdowns as UTRGV football wins first game...
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...