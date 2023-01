More lost dogs showing up at animal shelter in Harlingen

More dogs are showing up at the Human Society in Harlingen, and new year festivities may be to blame.

A representative told Channel 5 news that they received even more dogs last week that already have homes and humans who are missing them.

They think those dogs likely tried to hide or run from the sound of fireworks for the new year and got lost.

If you are looking for a lost pet, call 956-425-7297.