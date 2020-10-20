More Politicians Could Look to RGV after High Voter Turnout

WESLACO – More politicians could be looking to the Rio Grande Valley after the high voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections.

Senator Eddie Lucio explains it helps them represent voters at the state and national levels.

"It helps me be able to articulate that very fact that we care, and we're going to participate, and we're going to get involved and we're going to vote,” says Lucio.

In Hidalgo County, 42 percent of registered voters cast their ballots; in Cameron County 45 percent cast their ballot.

