More than 17,000 AEP customers without power in Edinburg area
Around 17,000 AEP customers are without power due to a transmission outage, according to AEP spokesperson Omar Lopez.
According to the AEP outage map, the outage is affecting customers in the Edinburg area.
The city of Edinburg posted on their Facebook page that the outage is affecting traffic signals at several intersections. They are asking drivers to treat those intersections as four-way stops and to proceed with caution.
AEP has not said how long the outage will last.
