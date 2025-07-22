x

Mother arrested after 2-year-old child found wandering the streets in Harlingen

9 hours 52 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 10:01 AM July 22, 2025 in News - Local

A mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old child was found wandering the streets in Harlingen on Monday, according to the Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

Moore said the mother, whose name is not being released at this time, was picked up on Tuesday morning and is facing a charge of endangering a child.

The child was found at around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Haine and Treasure Oaks drives by a passerby and was turned over to Child Protective Services after an initial attempt to locate a parent was unsuccessful.

