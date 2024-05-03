Mother of McAllen Marine killed in California speaks out

The mother of a U.S. Marine from McAllen who was killed last month in California said she expects his body to be back home next week.

Cpl. Miguel Maya, identified as a U/AH-1 aircraft technician, died on April 23 during an "aviation ground mishap" during "routine military operations" at Camp Pendleton in California, according to the news outlet Stars and Stripes.

RELATED STORY: Valley veteran organizations offer support after McAllen marine dies at Camp Pendleton

Maya’s mother, Guadalupe Maya, spoke about her son during a Friday press conference in Mission.

“It’s been a painful process, Miguel died several days ago and I won’t have his body until Wednesday,” Guadalupe Maya said in Spanish. “It’s still a long waiting process. I’ll continue to honor my son until the end the way he deserves, like a soldier full of honor and valor. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Guadalupe Maya said funeral services for her son will be private, but she’s welcoming the public to be present for his arrival at the McAllen airport on Wednesday, May 8.

Channel 5 News is working to find out when that flight will arrive.