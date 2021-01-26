Motorcycle Driver Dies after Crash near Edinburg
NEAR EDINBURG - A man died after he was thrown off his motorcycle following a crash near Edinburg.
The collision happened Monday around 2 p.m. on FM 1925 near the intersection of Monte Cristo and Skinner Road.
DPS officials said a woman driving an SUV failed to yield when turning left into a business and struck 63-year-old David Anthony Reyna Jr. from Edinburg.
Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the woman and child were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Crews are currently clearing the scene.
