Motorcycle Driver Dies after Crash near Edinburg

NEAR EDINBURG - A man died after he was thrown off his motorcycle following a crash near Edinburg.

The collision happened Monday around 2 p.m. on FM 1925 near the intersection of Monte Cristo and Skinner Road.

DPS officials said a woman driving an SUV failed to yield when turning left into a business and struck 63-year-old David Anthony Reyna Jr. from Edinburg.

Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the woman and child were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are currently clearing the scene.

