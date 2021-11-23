Multiple agencies execute warrants at homes in Pharr, Donna

Multiple agencies simultaneously executed search and seizure warrants at five homes in Donna and Pharr Tuesday morning.

Four homes in Pharr and one home in Donna were raided by the Pharr Police Department, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and HSI.

Police say drugs were being sold at the homes that had a history of criminal activity.

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said Tuesday's bust was a result of an ongoing investigation that spanned several months.

"We believe that they're all tied together and so that's why we're able to connect them and run this operation simultaneously today," Harvey said.

Criminal charges are pending, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.