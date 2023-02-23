Multiple agencies providing security for Charro Days in Brownsville

More than 50,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Brownsville between Thursday and Saturday as part of the Charro Days festivities.

The event also marks a busy time for the Brownsville Police Department.

"Every year this is one of the main events for the city, and we get people from all over the Valley to come over here and enjoy the festivities,” Brownsville police spokesman Michael Parker said.

More than 100 Brownsville police officers are working hand in hand with the Brownsville Independent School district Police Department, the Cameron County Sheriff’s office and state and federal law enforcement agencies to keep the event and those attending it safe and secure.

More manpower will also be in the bar districts.

"We're also going to have extra patrol to make sure that we try to keep the streets safe from DWI's,” Parker said.

Traffic wardens are also involved to manage the more than 50,000 Charro Days attendees expected through Saturday.

"We expect the crowds to show up, and so we try to get the amount of manpower that we need to cover the entire city,” Parker said.

Brownsville assistant police Chief Eugenio Cardenas says they are also ready to handle the large crowds.

Watch the video above for the full report.