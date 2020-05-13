Municipalities disagree with Hidalgo County over fair share of CARES Act funding

The federal government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help those impacted by the coronavirus and now cities want their share.

On Monday night, McAllen city leaders addressed in commissioners’ chambers on the millions given to Hidalgo County.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling says because the city has fewer than 500,000 residents based on the census, Hidalgo County will decide how much it will get, which he believes is unfair.

Darling wrote a letter to County Judge Richard F. Cortez about the issue. He says the city has about $5 million of direct COVID-19 expenses – such as staff overtime and WiFi hotspots – which might not get reimbursed.

In a statement, county officials say the government could ask for the funds back if it’s not properly spent.

