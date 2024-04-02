Murder trial to begin for man accused of killing former Harlingen football star
The trial for a man accused of killing a former Harlingen High School star football player is set to begin Tuesday.
Eduardo Aceves is facing murder charges for the stabbing death of Lesley Maurice Hunter back in 2020.
Aceves is the third suspect charged in this case. Two others have already been convicted. Juan Lozano is serving a life sentence and Angel Pizano is serving 15 years.
