Museum of South Texas History holds cascarones workshop

The Museum of South Texas History held a bilingual, virtual cascarones workshop on Friday.

René Ballesteros, the museum's programs and events officer, said the workshop is a way to share a great Easter weekend despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Ballesteros said the event was a first for the museum.

Correction: This story incorrectly identified the museum. It is the Museum of South Texas History, not the South Texas Museum.

This story also incorrectly identified René Ballesteros. He is the programs and events officer, not the museum spokesman.