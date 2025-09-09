‘My baby was a beautiful angel:’ Mission mom mourning teen son killed in crash

A Mission mom said her teenage son should be enjoying his junior year at Palmview High School as he gets ready to celebrate his 17th birthday.

Instead, Victoria Lee Romero is planning his funeral.

“I wish I could turn the time back… my baby was a beautiful little angel,” Romero said.

Romero’s son — Latwon Oscar Uribe — died on Saturday following a two-vehicle crash on La Homa Road and 66th Street near Mission.

A driver disregarded a stop sign and hit the vehicle Uribe was driving, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Uribe died at the scene. Romero said her son would’ve turned 17-years-old later this month.

“He was really involved with the community, he touched a lot of people’s heart,” Romero said. “Before all this happened, I bought him a barbecue pit… and he was barbecuing with his BFF.”

The La Joya Independent School District said they've made counselors and support staff available to students and staff who knew Uribe.

Romero said her family has experienced an outpouring of support from the community that has meant everything.

DPS said the other driver involved in the crash was hospitalized and has since been released. DPS has not identified the driver and no charges have been filed at this time.

Romero is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward, and for parents to hug their children closer.

“I didn't get to hug or tell my son how much I loved him before he did anything that day, it just happened so fast,” Romero said.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Uribe’s family.

Watch the video above for the full story.