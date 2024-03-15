Narcotics and weapons recovered in Harlingen raid
Several people are in custody after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home in Harlingen, police said.
Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore confirmed to Channel 5 News that four people are in custody after narcotics and weapons were recovered at a home on the 600 block of East Monroe Avenue.
More arrests could be made in connection with the Friday afternoon raid, Moore added
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is assisting at the scene, Moore said.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
