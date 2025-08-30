x

National college sports writer discusses UTRGV football with Channel 5 Sports Team

National college sports writer discusses UTRGV football with Channel 5 Sports Team
4 hours 11 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, August 30 2025 Aug 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 3:06 PM August 30, 2025 in News - Local

National college sports writer Matt Brown discusses University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football with the Channel 5 Sports Team.

Brown is the founder and publisher of Xtra Points, which is a national outlet covering all college sports.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days