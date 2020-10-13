Nearly 19,000 people in Hidalgo County cast ballots during first day of early voting

Nearly 19,000 people in Hidalgo County cast ballots on Tuesday, the first day of early voting for the November election.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department tweeted on Tuesday night that 18,807 people had cast in-person ballots during the first day of early voting, slightly more than the 18,525 people who cast in-person ballots on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Hidalgo County also received 6,169 mail-in ballots, significantly more than the 4,932 mail-in ballots received by the first day of early voting in 2016.