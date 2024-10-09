Negocio local ofrece alternativas de comida saludable
Vanessa Jones, propietaria de 'Build a Prep' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de su novedoso negocio local de comida y del próximo evento que tendrán al público del Valle.
'Build a Prep' se caracteriza por ofrecer al público comida preparada a bajo costo, la cual se puede comprar por paquetes semanales y mantenerlas refrigeradas para su consumo diario.
La empresa invita a la comunidad al próximo evento este 16 de octubre en Edinburg donde habrá degustación gratuita de comida y bebidas.
-Edinburg
2260 S Closner suite 13, Edinburg
(956) 609-9353
-Weslaco
1310 W Pike Blvd
(956) 405-3025
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
