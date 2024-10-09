x

Negocio local ofrece alternativas de comida saludable

October 09, 2024

Vanessa Jones, propietaria de 'Build a Prep' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de su novedoso negocio local de comida y del próximo evento que tendrán al público del Valle. 

'Build a Prep' se caracteriza por ofrecer al público comida preparada a bajo costo, la cual se puede comprar por paquetes semanales y mantenerlas refrigeradas para su consumo diario. 

La empresa invita a la comunidad al próximo evento este 16 de octubre en Edinburg donde habrá degustación gratuita de comida y bebidas. 

-Edinburg 

2260 S Closner suite 13, Edinburg 

(956) 609-9353

-Weslaco

1310 W Pike Blvd

(956) 405-3025

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

