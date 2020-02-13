Nevada man sentenced for trafficking in endangered species

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 51-year-old Nevada man who admitted illegally trafficking endangered African lion and leopard parts has been ordered to serve 60 days in federal custody. Robert Barkman of Reno also must complete 100 hours of community service for a wildlife conservation group. A judge sentenced him Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Barkman admitted selling and shipping a lion skull and leopard claws in 2016 to a New York man. That man was sentenced in 2018 to nine months in prison for exporting dozens of protected animal parts to Thailand.

