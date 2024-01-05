New Alamo ordinance prohibits certain businesses from commercial corridor

A new city ordinance in Alamo aims to attract big businesses.

The new rule in Alamo changes who can move into prime commercial spots.

Smaller businesses worry what the new ordinance means for them.

"There isn't going to be anything left for the small business that want to grow,” Sofia Cecin — owner of La Cinco food truck — said.

Under the new ordinance, car washes, retail dollar stores and mobile food vendors are prohibited from setting up shop along the city’s commercial corridor off of Business 83.

"In the past there has been different types of developments along the highway that maybe is not as beneficial to our community and residents as to what we would like to see,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said. “The goal for our city is obviously to compete with our neighboring cities, and we want to grow here. We want to grow our sales tax, so to do that, we have to be very careful and protect our commercial corridor."

The ordinance say business already in the corridor can continue operating, but they are "prohibited from expanding or being replaced."

Mayor Garza says small businesses who want to move in are still welcome to apply.

Cecin said she worries her business will stay small if bigger ones with more advertising dollars come in.

“It's not gonna have as much popularity since we are not really known as much as the other ones," Cecin said.

More details on the ordinance can be found online.

