New app helping Donna residents report domestic violence

The Donna Police Department launched a new app in the hopes of making it easier for victims of domestic violence to get help and make reports.

“It gives the victim another avenue where they can report this because a lot of times they fail to report this because they are afraid,” Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the police department is not making the name of the app public, or showing its icon, to protect those who may download it.

According to Guerrero, information that's uploaded will be sent directly to the police department once a person downloads the app.

“The purpose is to gather information, gather evidence — audio and video — of what happened if the app is activated,” Guerrero said.

The police chief said the app — which is only available to Donna residents — also has a way for people to contact the police.

“They can press the SOS button and they can summon the police,” Guerrero said.

As of October 2025, the Donna Police Department has documented 149 cases of domestic violence since the beginning of the year.

In 2024, a total of 163 cases of domestic violence were reported in Donna.

Donna residents wanting to download the app need to contact the Donna Police Department’s crime victim’s liaison by calling 956-464-4481, or emailing cluna@cityofdonna.org.

Those who are victims of domestic violence are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

