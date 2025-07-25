New app lets Brownsville residents report mosquito-related issues

Brownsville health officials want residents to report areas that need to be sprayed for mosquitoes.

Residents can now do so thanks to the Brownsville Mosquito Notices app that launched in June 2024.

The app lets users report mosquito-related problems across the city.

“Brownsville is the only city in Texas that has this notification app that lets them see what we're treating, receive notices and submit requests,” Yaziri Gonzalez, a medical entomologist with Brownsville’s pest control division, said.

Since the app launched, 33 people put in request for mosquito spraying. Brownsville's Pest Control Division has responded to all 33 requests.

“That's probably the most important part about having an app, it allows us to be more effective and efficient because we're addressing maybe 10 to 15 calls at once,” Brownsville Health, Wellness and Animal Services Director Dr. Arturo Rodriguez said.

The city hopes more residents download the app so they can continue to address problem areas.

Users need to put in a phone number to sign up, and have the address of the problem area.

The app can be downloaded on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

