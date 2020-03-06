New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – There was no major damage after the weekend explosion at SpaceX that was felt as far away as Port Isabel.
Now, new efforts are being made to let people in the area know about when testing will happen.
The city manager of Port Isabel says he wants to see more clear advisories to the community of when tests will happen.
The city will now start putting out notices on its website and social media, he adds.
For more information watch the video above.
