New benches pay tribute to founder of Friends of the RGV Reef
New benches were placed at Isla Blanca Park at South Padre Island in honor of Gary Glick.
Glick is the founder of the group Friends of the RGV Reef. The group is dedicated to preserving and increasing marine habitat in the Gulf.
The benches are a way to honor Glick's work.
Some of that work includes an artificial reef project that was made by five sunken vessels. The reef is now giving a safe habitat for fish in the area.
"We started off with an area that was barren sand and mud. We surveyed it before, there wasn't any fish material down. There were a few fish here and there, but they were mainly sand and mud associated fish. And now we have fish on every structure that we put down. We've made an entire ecosystem," UTRGV School of Earth, Environmental and Marine Sciences Professor Richard Kline said.
Organizers with Friends of the RGV Reef say they're starting another reefing project at the island later this year.
More News
News Video
-
Disney On Ice comes to the Valley
-
Brownsville man highlighting popular Valley attractions with new digital map
-
Medical Breakthrough: Cycling used as therapy for people with Parkinson's
-
New benches pay tribute to founder of Friends of the RGV Reef
-
Former NASA astronaut visits UTRGV in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring