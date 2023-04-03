New bill aims to humanize immigration system

The Democratic Party, along with more than 300 organizations, are supporting a bill that humanizes immigration laws.

U.S. Congressman Greg Casar says the current immigration laws are focusing on the punishment and imprisonment of migrants.

The proposed New Way Forward Bill would not use taxpayer dollars on the cost of deportation or locking anyone up.

"Let's stop punishing immigrants for being in this country, and instead, let's start including people, no matter who you are and where you come from, in our full society," Casar said.

The bill is currently in the hands of Republicans, who have the majority of political power in the U.S. House of Representatives.