New Brownsville ISD police chief makes history as first female lead

The Brownsville Independent School District has a new police chief and they're making history.

Anna Gaucin is the first woman to lead the Brownsville ISD Police Department. She's worked at BISD for more than 20 years, and was once in the classroom.

The new chief said she's looking forward to her new role.

"We have a well established police department. We have great men and women that are serving, we can only get better. We're just trying to give the opportunity itself. Again, why I took it is because of my passion for ensuring the safety of our students," Gaucin said.

The chief will be officially sworn in on Thursday.