New Burlington store to open in Donna

A new Burlington department store will open its doors in the city of Donna this spring. 

According to a Wednesday news release, the national retail store will open on March 4 at the Shops at 493 located at 1700 Murphy Avenue.

The new store in Donna brings the total number of Burlington's in the state to 91.

The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will make a donation to a local school, the news release said.

