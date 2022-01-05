New Burlington store to open in Donna
A new Burlington department store will open its doors in the city of Donna this spring.
According to a Wednesday news release, the national retail store will open on March 4 at the Shops at 493 located at 1700 Murphy Avenue.
The new store in Donna brings the total number of Burlington's in the state to 91.
The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will make a donation to a local school, the news release said.
