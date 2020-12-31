New CDC study shows where children are contracting COVID-19
A new study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that children and teens are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 at small social gatherings.
Research data is showing that more infections result after events such as playdates and visits to other homes. All places where wearing a mask and social distancing precautions aren't enforced.
"Those little get-togethers could become spreader events," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Those individuals then go back to their homes--go back to their other family members and/or friends and spread it."
Watch the video for the full story.
