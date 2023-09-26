New CEO, President appointed for KRGV Channel 5 News

A new Chief Executive Officer and President has been appointed for KRGV and WBRZ, stationed in Louisiana.

Jake Manship will be taking over the position from his uncle, Richard Manship, who has guided the Louisiana and Texas broadcasting channels for more than 40 years. Richard, however, will remain Chairman of the Board overseeing the family's outlets.

Richard and Jake have worked together for the last ten years at WBRZ.

"My family has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality local journalism and this is yet another reminder to our viewers, digital users and business partners that we are ready to tackle the future with – and for – them," Richard said. "My siblings and I are watching the rapid change in our industry. These are exciting times to embrace what is to come, and appointing Jake to lead our efforts is important. With Jake, and our aggressive managers at the local level, we are focusing our business efforts to align with those we serve.

KRGV and WBRZ are the few remaining family-owned broadcast outlets.

The Manship family stations produce more news than competitors and focus on authentic, local broadcasting, including expanded local news offerings, local sports and, in Texas, Spanish local news and entertainment.

"My family's commitment to telling stories of the people in our communities dates back a century. I am excited to lead our businesses into the next generation of broadcasting and streaming," Jake said.

In the years since Jake joined the management team of his family's television operation, both WBRZ and KRGV have added newscasts, staff and invested in next generation broadcast equipment.

KRGV produces the most amount of news in its viewing area, featuring local news in English and Spanish with two news teams.