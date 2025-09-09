New city project will repair 13 streets in Brownsville

The city of Brownsville announced they’ve set aside over $1 million to improve 13 streets throughout the city.

The money is part of the city's $253 million budget for the 2026 fiscal year that was approved on Sept. 2, 2025.

“We make sure we touch every district, we touch the worst streets… and we try to impact streets that get a lot of traffic,” Brownsville Deputy City Manager Alan Guard said.

Guard said the city gathered data to help them identify which streets needed the most improvements.

“It's not just which streets we get the most phone calls about… but we actually look at the condition of each road, and then we take feedback from the commission as well,” Guard said.

Work will begin in phases on Oct. 1, 2025 when the new budget fiscal year kicks in.

As part of the new budget, more than 50% of general funds will be going to public safety. The tax rate remains unchanged from last year.

“I think we did a really good job of communicating to the community at large about what their taxes pay for, I think we've proven that we provide incredible value,” Guard said.

