New cosmetology school opening opportunities at La Feria ISD

A new cosmetology school at the La Feria Independent School District will allow students to go straight to the workforce after graduation.

The school is completely free and has students starting classes as freshman and leaving with a new trade.

“They are able to come in and get the same [Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation] license that you would get at any other school once you leave,” La Feria ISD college and career readiness Director Cassandra Zuvieta said. “And then you'll be able to take your assessment and go and be a full on cosmetologist once you leave."

Nearly 100 students have signed up for the course so far.

La Feria ISD said all equipment was paid for by a $300,000 grant.