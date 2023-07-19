New dates announced for temporary closure of Harlingen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange

Photo credit: TxDOT.

Tthe Texas Department of Transportation announced new dates for the opening of a new connector at the Pharr Interchange, and the temporary closure of an existing connector.

TxDOT plans to merge eastbound I-2/U.S. 83 traffic onto northbound I-69C/U.S. 281 on Friday, July 21 with the opening of the new McAllen to Edinburg connector, according to a news release.

The opening was previously scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

On Saturday, July 22, TxDOT will close and begin demolishing the existing Harlingen to Edinburg flyover connector, the release stated.

The closure was previously scheduled for Friday, July 21.

TxDOT previously said the closure will be in effect for six months as crews reconstruct it.

While that connector closes, drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan will take the Cage Boulevard (Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I-69C frontage road.

An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495, or Ferguson Avenue, will provide access to northbound I-69C.

Ahead of the closure of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector, TxDOT plans to open the Veterans Boulevard (“I” Road) exit on westbound I-2, to provide additional access to SH 495 (Ferguson Avenue) and I-69C north.

The interchange expansion project — which will expand Interstate 2 to eight lanes between 2nd Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan and have two lanes in each interchange connector — is expected to have “substantial completion” by the end of 2023, TxDOT said.