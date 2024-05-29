New Donna splash pad to help water conservation efforts

A new splash pad in Donna is helping kids stay cool as the city works to conserve water.

The splash pad opened on Tuesday morning at the Donna City Square Park on North Main Street.

Donna city leaders say they hope opening the new splash pad will actually help reduce water consumption, as cities often struggle with higher water usage in the summer as people run hoses at home.

"I think, in the long run, just by having these available it may actually help conserve more water because they can come in and use it as a group,” Donna City Manager Carlos Yerena said. “Our system is highly efficient in the conservation of water."

The city manager says two more splash pads are on the way by the end of the year, and they’re looking into re-using the water that drains from the pads for the park's irrigation system.

The splash pad on Donna City Square Park will be open every day from 11 am through 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.