New drainage project breaks down in Edinburg

Precinct 4 in Edinburg broke ground on a new drainage improvement project on Monday to alleviate flooding issues in Hidalgo County.

Crews will work to expand a canal off of Terry road near Economedes High School.

County leaders say this canal will also be connected to other small canals or ditches in front of homes to help move floodwaters.

It was a big concern after hurricane Hanna hit the Valley nearly two years ago.

"During hurricane Hanna we had a lot of flooding here," Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Eli Torres said. "We didn't have too many homes that had water in their homes, however we had a lot of standing water, which is also a problem. So with this project we are going to bring that connectivity that wasn't there for many many years."

The project will cost $2.3 million and it is one of 20 projects happening to alleviate flooding in the county.